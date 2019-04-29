Home Nation

Meeting of 'like-minded' MLAs called by Congress legislator S T Somashekar deferred

The MLA's letter had come amid worries within the ruling Congress-JDS coalition and dissidence in the Congress surfacing again.

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A meeting of "like-minded" MLAs called by Congress legislator S T Somashekar on Tuesday, amid coalition worries, has been postponed citing preparations for the Kundgol and Chincholi assembly by-polls as the reason.

Somashekar's invitation for a meeting of "like-minded" MLAs to discuss the present political situation in Karnataka, stating that it is growing worse day by day had created flutters in political circles on Sunday.

"As several Congress legislators will be the present during filing of nominations for Kundgol and Chincoli by-polls today, a meeting of like-minded MLAs called for tomorrow has been temporarily postponed.

The next date will be intimated," Somashekar said in a message to the legislators Monday.

The invitation has also come at a time when rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is threatening to quit the party along with legislators close to him.

According to sources, the meeting is said to have been postponed with party asking all its MLAs to work for the Chincholiand Kundgol by-polls.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also reportedly asked Somashekar and associates to postpone the meeting as it would send a wrong message to the public.

The meeting was called to discuss issues faced by MLAs under the coalition government and long-pending development work.

The scheduled meeting had irked some Congressmen, with party MLC G Raghu Achar slamming Somashekar and asking him to discuss any issues he may have with the party leadership.

Somashekar in January had embarrassed the coalition, especially Congress leaders, with his statement that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah be made Chief Minister again, and had claimed that development works had come to a grinding halt.

His comments had irked chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had even threatened to step down.

Monday is the last day to file nominations for Kundgol and Chincholi assembly by-polls, that will go for voting on May 19 The results will be declared on May 23, along with the Lok Sabha poll results.

