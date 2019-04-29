Results of 1,428 students withheld for irregularities in exams in UP's Muzaffarnagar
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Results of at least 1,428 students of high school and intermediate examinations of this district have been withheld for alleged irregularities, the authorities said Monday.
During investigation, it was found that the students of class 10 and Class 12 had submitted fakes certificates and other related documents along with their examination forms, District Inspector of Schools Brijesh Kumar said.
The UP Board high school and intermediate results were declared on Saturday.