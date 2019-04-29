Home Nation

Results of 1,428 students withheld for irregularities in exams in UP's Muzaffarnagar

During investigation, it was found that the students of class 10 and Class 12 had submitted fakes certificates and other related documents along with their examination forms

Published: 29th April 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Results of at least 1,428 students of high school and intermediate examinations of this district have been withheld for alleged irregularities, the authorities said Monday.

During investigation, it was found that the students of class 10 and Class 12 had submitted fakes certificates and other related documents along with their examination forms, District Inspector of Schools Brijesh Kumar said.

The UP Board high school and intermediate results were declared on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar High school exams Intermediate exams fake documents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp