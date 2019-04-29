Royal Factor: Will it be boost for BJP in Rajsamand

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

RAJASMAND: Rajasthan is famous all over the world as the home of the royals. While their powers were taken away after Independence, the royals continue to have a strong say in the elections. Political parties try and use their popularity and their status to lure the masses and people also love to see the royalty up-close.

Three-time CM Vasundhara Raje is the most prominent in this list. She hails from Gwalior royal family and is married into the Dholpur royals. Her son, Dushyant Singh has been MP from Jhalawar – Baaran seat thrice and is ready to defend his fort for the 4th time. But one of the most watched seats is going to of Rajasamand as Jaipur princess, Diya Kumari has got ticket from BJP. She earlier wanted the ticket from Sawai Madhopur where she had been an ex MLA as well. Diya’s Grandmother, Jaipur’s Maharani Gayatri Devi also fought on the Swantra Party and had won 48 years back. Her father Col. Bhavani Singh had fought on Congress ticket but lost.

Congress has 73-year-old Devki Nandan Gurjar standing from the constituency. There were Rajput groups who had opposed Diya being given the ticket as they wanted a local Rajput to be nominated. “I am daughter of Rajasthan and I can contest anywhere from anywhere. Let it be known that I have family relations with both the erstwhile royal families of Marwar and Mewar” Diya had replied to the Rajput protests. Now Diya talks to New Indian Express –

Q. What has been your feedback from your rallies?

A. It is very positive. Last time there was a Modi wave, this time it is even bigger. People want to see him again as the PM.

Q. Rajsamand is a new constituency for you, what are the challenges?

A. It is a huge challenge. But I like these challenges. I was MLA from Sawai Madhapur as well and It was even a bigger challenge. I was told it would be political suicide if I stand from Sawai Madhopur earlier, but I was successful in my tenure. Now I am standing for MP, so it is a new challenge.

Q. People say that you are an outsider, what do you say to that?

A. What can I say to that! People of the area know me because I have done work for them. Wherever I go people have recognize me. But who Knows Devki Nandan ji? Nobody outside Nathdwara knows him. Now Rahul Gandhi is fighting elections from Kerala, so what does Congress say to that?

Q. There were protests by some Rajput groups that they want a Rajput candidate from Mewar only, how do you see those objections?

A. These people brought 500-year-old history which is not relevant right now. My forefather, Jai Singh ji was married to Mewar’s princess Chandra Kanwar. Today, we have a very strong relationship with the Mewar family. Even the people of Mewar have said that these protests are just propaganda to divide society.

Q. Do you feel as a royal today you get the same respect that royals got before from people?

A. I get a lot of respect and love from people. Our credentials have been established from long before, we have helped people for so long that is why there is a connect.