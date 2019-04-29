Home Nation

Royal Factor: Will it be boost for BJP in Rajsamand

One of the most watched seats is going to of Rajasamand as Jaipur princess, Diya Kumari has got ticket from BJP.

Published: 29th April 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Diya Kumari is contesting in elections from Rajsamand Constituency.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

RAJASMAND: Rajasthan is famous all over the world as the home of the royals. While their powers were taken away after Independence, the royals continue to have a strong say in the elections. Political parties try and use their popularity and their status to lure the masses and people also love to see the royalty up-close.

Three-time CM Vasundhara Raje is the most prominent in this list. She hails from Gwalior royal family and is married into the Dholpur royals. Her son, Dushyant Singh has been MP from Jhalawar – Baaran seat thrice and is ready to defend his fort for the 4th time. But one of the most watched seats is going to of Rajasamand as Jaipur princess, Diya Kumari has got ticket from BJP. She earlier wanted the ticket from Sawai Madhopur where she had been an ex MLA as well. Diya’s Grandmother, Jaipur’s Maharani Gayatri Devi also fought on the Swantra Party and had won 48 years back.  Her father Col. Bhavani Singh had fought on Congress ticket but lost.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Congress has 73-year-old Devki Nandan Gurjar standing from the constituency. There were Rajput groups who had opposed Diya being given the ticket as they wanted a local Rajput to be nominated. “I am daughter of Rajasthan and I can contest anywhere from anywhere.  Let it be known that I have family relations with both the erstwhile royal families of Marwar and Mewar” Diya had replied to the Rajput protests. Now Diya talks to New Indian Express

Q. What has been your feedback from your rallies?

A. It is very positive. Last time there was a Modi wave, this time it is even bigger. People want to see him again as the PM.

Q. Rajsamand is a new constituency for you, what are the challenges?

A. It is a huge challenge. But I like these challenges. I was MLA from Sawai Madhapur as well and It was even a bigger challenge. I was told it would be political suicide if I stand from Sawai Madhopur earlier, but I was successful in my tenure. Now I am standing for MP, so it is a new challenge.

Q. People say that you are an outsider, what do you say to that?

A.  What can I say to that!  People of the area know me because I have done work for them. Wherever I go people have recognize me. But who Knows Devki Nandan ji?  Nobody outside Nathdwara knows him. Now Rahul Gandhi is fighting elections from Kerala, so what does Congress say to that?

Q.  There were protests by some Rajput groups that they want a Rajput candidate from Mewar only, how do you see those objections?

A. These people brought 500-year-old history which is not relevant right now. My forefather, Jai Singh ji was married to Mewar’s princess Chandra Kanwar. Today, we have a very strong relationship with the Mewar family. Even the people of Mewar have said that these protests are just propaganda to divide society.

Q. Do you feel as a royal today you get the same respect that royals got before from people?

A. I get a lot of respect and love from people. Our credentials have been established from long before, we have helped people for so long that is why there is a connect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Diya Kumari Rajasamand Rajsamand Constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp