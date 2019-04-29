Home Nation

Srinagar diary

Published: 29th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Court frowns on garbage pile around children’s hospital

Concerned over the dumping of garbage in and around GB Pant Children Hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cantonment Board to lift the garbage dumped around the hospital without any further delay. The directions were passed by the division bench of the High Court. The court also directed Medical Superintendent of G B Pant Children Hospital to file his report about the steps taken for ensuring proper hygiene.

Begging banned at public places

The authorities in Srinagar have banned begging at public places and outside law enforcement agencies. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, recently issued an order directing immediate arrest of persons found soliciting alms at public places. The order is aimed at ensuring implementation of provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary (JKPB) Act 1960 prohibiting the practice of soliciting alms at public places. As per the order, law enforcement agencies are to take immediate action against anyone found begging at public places, including in or around places of worship or on any private. 

Ex-DC gets 1 year in jail for embezzlement

An Anti-Corruption Court sentenced former Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara Shah Latief to one year imprisonment in an embezzlement case of 2004. The court also imposed a fine of `2 lakh on Shah saying in case of default, he has to undergo further imprisonment of six months in jail. Since the convict was on bail, he was taken into custody and sent to Central Jail in Srinagar. “The convict gave supremacy to illegal personal gains putting the government exchequer to a loss of `1,78,702,” the the court said. The ex-DC was found to have misappropriated the amount of `1,78,702 in 2004. 

Tulip garden closed due to fewer blooms

The famous Tulip garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar was closed for visitors on April 28. “As recommended by Floriculture Officer that Tulip garden is not suitable for further display to visitors due to less tulip bloom, the Tulip Garden as such shall remain close from April 28,” read a government order. The Tulip garden, Asia’s largest, was thrown open to the public on March 31. This year, the Floriculture department had planted nearly 12 lakh tulip bulbs of 51 varieties in the garden and out of which, four lakh bulbs were imported. 

