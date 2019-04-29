Home Nation

Unidentified suspects torch former MLA Kishore Samreete's car in Madhya Pradesh

Kishore Samreete and his companions had to walk several kilometres to report the incident at a police station in Lanji at 5.30 a.m.

Published: 29th April 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By IANS

BALAGHAT: Former MLA and Independent candidate Kishore Samreete's car was torched by unidentified suspects in the Naxal-affected area of Lanji in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat parliamentary constituency late on Sunday night.

Samreete told IANS that while returning from campaigning in Lanji last on Sunday night, he stopped at Choriya village to offer prayers at a local temple when 18-20 people surrounded his Pajero car and set it on fire.

The former MLA and his companions had to walk several kilometres to report the incident at a police station in Lanji at 5.30 a.m.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Balaghat District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed the incident and said the police was investigating it.

Samreete is known for his controversial statements. He recently made news when he sought monetary help, as well as a bank loan, from the Election Commission to contest elections.

Six constituencies, including the Naxal hotbed of Balaghat, in Madhya Pradesh are voting in the fourth phase on Monday. Voting in the Naxal-affected Assembly areas of Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada will end at 4 p.m., but will continue till 6 p.m. elsewhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishore Samreete Madhya Pradesh Balaghat Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha poll 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp