Union Minister Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in West Bengal's Asansol

By IANS

KOLKATA: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Babul Supriyo's car was vandalised on Monday in West Bengal's Asansol, but the leader was unharmed in the attack.

The attack comes as voting for eight West Bengal constituencies in the fourth phase of Lok the Sabha polls was underway.

Supriyo, the sitting MP of the Asansol parliamentary constituency, has been re-nominated by the BJP, where he is pitted against the Trinamool Congress' actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen.

The incident took place in the Barabani area after he went inside a polling booth to ensure that his party agents were allowed inside. The rear glass of the vehicle was shattered.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"They are trying to stop me. But they won't be able to stop me like this. I will move to ensure that BJP agents are allowed," Supriyo told the media.

"These men have attacked my car but said I was resorting to hooliganism. It is a ploy to confine me at a place but I will move.

West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com/kBNmpXCvPD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

"Central force can take charge of the booths but the agents are not able to come out from their houses. I will try to go to as many places as possible and help them. This is the modus operandi of the ruling party," he added.

Trinamool workers, on the other hand, alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.

According to Election Commission sources, a detailed report has been sought in the matter.