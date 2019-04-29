Uttar Pradesh: Major fire in 3 paper factories; properties, raw material worth crores gutted

Home Nation

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A major fire broke out in a paper mill and spread over two other similar units, gutting out properties and raw material worth around Rs 6 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said Monday.

No loss of life was reported in the incident which occurred Sunday evening in the industrial area on Bhopa road here, he said.

The fire first broke out in Tehri paper mill, burning down two trucks loaded with raw material, and later spread to neighbouring Bindal paper factory and Shakumbhri paper factory, fire officer Antram Singh said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and fire services from neighbouring districts were also brought in to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of fire is being ascertained and the blaze has yet not been doused completely, the officer added.

