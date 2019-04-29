Home Nation

Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi for 1971 war victory, why no credit for PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

The Home Minister asked the Congress party why PM Modi was not praised for the Balakot air strikes against Pakistan when Indira Gandhi received credit for the 1971 victory.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath_Singh_Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday hit out at the opposition for not appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical and air strikes on Pakistan and reminded them of the praise showered on Indira Gandhi by Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the victory in the 1971 war.

Addressing a rally in Shamshabad, part of Sagar Lok Sabha seat, Singh also lambasted the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government for "playing with people's emotions by making false promises".

"When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, our leader (Vajpayee), despite being in the opposition, praised then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It showed Atalji was large-hearted," he said.

"I want to ask Congressmen when (Indira) Gandhi can be praised for the 1971 victory, then why not Modi for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan," he said.

ALSO READ | INTERVIEW | We will do well across the country: Rajnath Singh

There was a power outage during his speech, leading to Singh ridiculing the Congress, calling it an example of its governance in the state.

Early in the day, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath faced embarrassment when power tripped while he was casting his vote in Chhindwara.

He said the NDA government would eradicate poverty if given another five-year term.

Singh also addressed rallies in Damoh and Bhind Lok Sabha constituencies.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh PM Modi Indira Gandhi Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1971 war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp