Akhilesh Yadav seeks '72-year' ban on PM Modi for 'shameful' speech

The Election Commission has recently barred several leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:55 AM

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Attacking Narendra Modi for claiming that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said the prime minister should be "banned for 72 years" for his "shameful" speech.

The Election Commission has recently barred several leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours due to poll code violations.

"Vikas (development) is asking. Did you hear the shameful speech of Pradhanji (PM)? After losing the faith of 125 crore countrymen, he (Modi) is now relying on the unethical assurance of defection allegedly given by the 40 MLAs," he tweeted.

"This reflects his (Modi) black money mentality. He should be banned for not 72 hours but for 72 years," he said.

On the campaign trail in West Bengal's Serampore Lok Sabha seat in Hoogly district and Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas, Modi assailed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away)".

"Didi, even your MLAs will desert you when the results of this election are out. Your 40 MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the election. Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi said.

"With just a handful of seats, 'Didi' you can't reach Delhi. Delhi is far away. Going to Delhi is just an excuse. Her real intention is to politically establish her nephew," he had said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership was quick to hit back, accusing the prime minister of horse trading, and saying it would complain to the Election Commission about it.

