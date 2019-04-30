Congress releases list of 40 star-campaigners for Punjab, Chandigarh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress has released a list of 40 star-campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab and Chandigarh, including party president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Manish Tiwari, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raj Babbar and Jaiveer Shergill are among others who figure in the list released on Monday.

Newly inducted member Udit Raj has also made it to the list.

Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will be held on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.