Home Nation

Congress releases list of 40 star-campaigners for Punjab, Chandigarh

Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will be held on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 30th April 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

rahul_roadshow

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia wave to the crowds at the end of the Congress party's mega roadshow event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 11 February 2019. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is seen. (Photo | UP Congress/ Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress has released a list of 40 star-campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab and Chandigarh, including party president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dikshit, Manish Tiwari, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Raj Babbar and Jaiveer Shergill are among others who figure in the list released on Monday.

Newly inducted member Udit Raj has also made it to the list.

Polling in Punjab and Chandigarh will be held on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp