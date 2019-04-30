Dhanbad: Mob sets 20 vehicles of private firm on fire after staffers injure villager in firing

By PTI

DHANBAD (JHARKHAND): A group of people set on fire more than 20 vehicles of a private firm in Dhanbad after a villager was injured in firing allegedly by the company staff on Monday, police sources said here.

The mob also damaged the vehicle of Sindri Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Kesri when he went to clear the road of the protesters.

Two police constables were also injured, they said.

Two companies of the State Armed Police Force were requisitioned from Bokaro district and Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal were camping in the area, police said.

The incident happened when villagers went to the company office and demanded it ensured sprinkling of water on roads to curb pollution due to transportation of coal from the firm.

The discussion turned into a heated exchange and the staff of the company allegedly opened fire, in which a person named Sanjit Sharma was injured, the sources said.

Sharma has been admitted to Patliputra Medical College Hospital and doctors said his condition is critical.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aman Kumar told reporters that an FIR will be filed against the people guilty of arsoning and the priority is to control the situation from deteriorating.