Home Nation

Dhanbad: Mob sets 20 vehicles of private firm on fire after staffers injure villager in firing

The firing happened when villagers went to the company office and demanded it ensured sprinkling of water on roads to curb pollution due to transportation of coal from the firm.

Published: 30th April 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

DHANBAD (JHARKHAND): A group of people set on fire more than 20 vehicles of a private firm in Dhanbad after a villager was injured in firing allegedly by the company staff on Monday, police sources said here.

The mob also damaged the vehicle of Sindri Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Kesri when he went to clear the road of the protesters.

Two police constables were also injured, they said.

Two companies of the State Armed Police Force were requisitioned from Bokaro district and Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner A Dodde and Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal were camping in the area, police said.

The incident happened when villagers went to the company office and demanded it ensured sprinkling of water on roads to curb pollution due to transportation of coal from the firm.

The discussion turned into a heated exchange and the staff of the company allegedly opened fire, in which a person named Sanjit Sharma was injured, the sources said.

Sharma has been admitted to Patliputra Medical College Hospital and doctors said his condition is critical.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aman Kumar told reporters that an FIR will be filed against the people guilty of arsoning and the priority is to control the situation from deteriorating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanbad Dhanbad private firm Vehicles torched Dhanbad firing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp