Farmers not to be jailed for not paying debt, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

TIKAMGARH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday described 'NYAY' as a scheme that would change the economic situation of the country and promised that farmers would not be jailed for not repaying debt if the Congress came to power.

"If industrialists can stay out of jail even after not paying debt of thousands of crores, farmers too should not be jailed. The Congress has mentioned it in its manifesto," said Gandhi addressing a meeting in the Tikamgarh parliamentary constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Several farmers recently had shared with him their pain of being jailed for not repaying their loans, the Congress President added.

On revival of economy, he said the Congress had decided to "deposit Rs 6,000 a month in bank accounts of the poor after coming to power. This amount will push start circulation of money in the market, factory production will get a boost, youth will get employment and the condition of economy will improve."

Raising his pet poll issues, Gandhi said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruined the country's economy by implementing demonetisation and 'gabbar singh tax' (GST)." Blaming Modi of misusing powers by implementing demonetisation, Gandhi said: "Demonetisation had taken money out of people's pockets and the Prime Minister gave that amount to his industrialist friends."

"During the demonetisation, no thief or person with black money, but farmers, youths, unemployed, and people of Bundelkhand stood in the queues," said Gandhi. Modi gave money belonging to the poor to rich persons, he said and added, the Congress would take money from pockets of the rich and give that to the poor.

"If Congress comes to power, tainted industrialists, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi, will not be spared," he said.

Remarking that Modi deceived people by saying that he would give Rs 15 lakh to each, the Congress chief said, "Depositing Rs 15 lakh in each bank account is not possible, but giving Rs 3,60,000 in five years is possible."