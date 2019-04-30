Home Nation

FIR against BJP's Babul Supriyo for entering poll booth with armed guards

Trouble erupted at Asansol's Barabani after Supriyo went inside a polling booth to ensure his party agents were allowed inside.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Monday filed an FIR against Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Babul Supriyo, for entering a polling booth in the constituency with his armed security personnel.

Another FIR was filed against unknown persons who vandalised his car in the same area.

"An FIR has been filed against the candidate (Babul Supriyo) for entering Barabani booth with his armed guards. Another FIR was filed against unknown persons for car vandalism," Additional Director General of Police Siddhi Nath Gupta told reporters.

Earlier, in the day, the EC had sought a detailed report on the incident.

Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by stone-pelting Trinamool Congress supporters, but he escaped unharmed with only the rear windshield of the vehicle being damaged.

However, Trinamool workers alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.
 

