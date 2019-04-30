FIR against BJP's Babul Supriyo for entering poll booth with armed guards

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Monday filed an FIR against Union Minister and BJP candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Babul Supriyo, for entering a polling booth in the constituency with his armed security personnel.

Another FIR was filed against unknown persons who vandalised his car in the same area.

"An FIR has been filed against the candidate (Babul Supriyo) for entering Barabani booth with his armed guards. Another FIR was filed against unknown persons for car vandalism," Additional Director General of Police Siddhi Nath Gupta told reporters.

Earlier, in the day, the EC had sought a detailed report on the incident.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Trouble erupted at Asansol's Barabani after Supriyo went inside a polling booth to ensure his party agents were allowed inside.

Supriyo's car was vandalised allegedly by stone-pelting Trinamool Congress supporters, but he escaped unharmed with only the rear windshield of the vehicle being damaged.

West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com/kBNmpXCvPD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

However, Trinamool workers alleged that Supriyo and his men had manhandled them.

