Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

All eyes on star sons

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and predecessor Vasundhara Raje may not be in the LS poll fray, but their presence is hard to miss in seats where their sons are. The CM has left no stone unturned to ensure that his son Vaibhav’s maiden electoral plunge at the prestigious Jodhpur ends in victory. Raje, too, has taken the onus of ensuring a win for her son Dushyant in the Baran-Jhalawar seat. A win or loss for their wards are likely to reflect favourably or otherwise on their personal charisma.

Tourism sees surge

Rajasthan recorded a surge in tourism in 2018, with the inflow of domestic and overseas tourists growing at 9.4% and 8.5% respectively. State tourism secretary Sreya Guha confirmed the state’s tourism numbers while speaking at the inaugural Great Indian Travel Bazar. The event saw participation from 291 tour operators from 47 countries. Guha said the state tourism department is trying to develop more tourist hot spots to keep the high growth trajectory in the sector going. Addressing the overseas tour operators, Chief Secretary DB Gupta said that development works have been undertaken to draw more visitors to the state.

‘Love Guru’ held for defrauding people

A 45-year-old ‘love guru specialist’ has been arrested for fleecing unsuspecting people by presenting himself as a ‘yogi’. He went around claiming he could kindle the fire of love in people’s hearts through mystic rituals and lured many into disgorging cash. The accused, Deep Chand Bhargava alias Yoginath, was arrested by Nahargarh police after he was found to be duping a girl. The accused ran an online account by the name of ‘love guru specialist’, seeking funds for spiritual solutions.

‘Only a father can understand’

Canvassing for his son Vaibhav, who is contesting the Jodhpur seat, has put CM Ashok Gehlot in the line of opposition fire. Taking a swipe at him, PM Modi recently said Gehlot only cares about his son and not the people. He also said that the CM, mostly stays in Delhi as he is loyal to the Gandhi family. Pitted against Vaibhav is BJP heavyweight Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, who is considered close to Modi. In response to the PM’s barb, Gehlot said, “Since Modiji doesn’t have child, he won’t understand. Should a father not seek votes for his son?”

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com