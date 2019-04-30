Home Nation

Jaipur realtor held for killing former IAF officer's wife

On finding the victim unconscious on Friday morning, her husband Vinod Jain took her to the Ayushman hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaipur-based property dealer in connection with the murder of retired Indian Air Force officer's wife. She was found dead in her Dwarka Sector 7 residence on Friday, an official said on Tuesday.

Dinesh Dixit, 55, a resident of Jaipur, met Meenu Jain, 52, through a mobile application few years ago, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse. Dixit and Meenu met frequently at her Air Force Society Complex, he added.

"On Thursday, the accused came to meet Meenu. They had lunch and also consumed alcohol together. When Meenu fell unconscious, Dixit allegedly smothered her with pillow and decamped with Rs 50 lakh jewellery," the DCP said.

On finding the victim unconscious on Friday morning, her husband Vinod Jain took her to the Ayushman hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

After tracking call details of the victim and searching CCTV footage, the police arrested Dixit from Jaipur. On interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

The police have also recovered the stolen jewellery from him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur Jaipur crime Jaipur murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp