Jaipur realtor held for killing former IAF officer's wife

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaipur-based property dealer in connection with the murder of retired Indian Air Force officer's wife. She was found dead in her Dwarka Sector 7 residence on Friday, an official said on Tuesday.

Dinesh Dixit, 55, a resident of Jaipur, met Meenu Jain, 52, through a mobile application few years ago, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse. Dixit and Meenu met frequently at her Air Force Society Complex, he added.

"On Thursday, the accused came to meet Meenu. They had lunch and also consumed alcohol together. When Meenu fell unconscious, Dixit allegedly smothered her with pillow and decamped with Rs 50 lakh jewellery," the DCP said.

On finding the victim unconscious on Friday morning, her husband Vinod Jain took her to the Ayushman hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

After tracking call details of the victim and searching CCTV footage, the police arrested Dixit from Jaipur. On interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

The police have also recovered the stolen jewellery from him.