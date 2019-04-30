Lok Sabha elections 2019: J&K's Kulgam records feeble 10.32% turnout

Home Nation

Authorities had set up 12 polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School at Qaimoh in main Kulgam town.

An elderly, riding piggyback on a youth, arrives to cast her vote at a booth in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday | zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The polling agents of parties were missing from many of the sensitive polling booths in Kulgam district of Anantnag Lok sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, which went to polls on Monday. The constituency recorded a dismal 10.32% voter turnout.

Authorities had set up 12 polling stations at Government Higher Secondary School at Qaimoh in main Kulgam town.The area wore a deserted look, as shops were closed and roads empty. Only security personnel, armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gears, kept watch on the poll proceedings. Additional personnel in armoured vehicles made repeated rounds of the area, keeping a wary eye on the group of youths.

There was also heavy security deployment inside the polling stations. Out of 12 polling booths, not a single vote was cast in nine. Four votes were cast in three other booths.While the voters did not turn up, the polling agents of National Conference, Congress, PDP and BJP also stayed away from the booths.
Out of twelve booths, nine had no polling agents.

In one of the polling station, Hawoora-B, only the NC polling agent was present. In three other booths — Qaimoh-C, Qaimoh-D and Qaimoh-F — the NC and the Congress deployed agents, while the BJP and PDP had none.

Four polling booths were installed at the Government Higher Secondary School in Bugam. None of the parties in fray deployed polling agents in two of these booths — Bugam-A and Bugam-B. In Bugam-C and Bugam D, only Congress agents were seen.

In Hairatpora polling station in Hom Shalibugh area, polling agents of all political parties, except the Congress, were conspicuous by their absence.

In several other booths in the volatile areas of Kulgam and Hom Shalibugh Assembly segments, not a single polling agent was seen.  At Mirhama-A polling station, only the Congress agent was seen. At Mirhama-D, only the Congress and PDP deployed agents.

In Damhal Hanjipora, a stronghold of NC and PDP, Congress agents were missing.

