Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi campaign in Amethi, but don't come face-to-face

Yogi Adityanath promised that if the 'lotus' bloomed in Amethi, the constituency would witness rapid development.

Published: 30th April 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were both in Amethi on Tuesday to campaign for Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi respectively. Both the leaders, whose programmes ran hours behind schedule, did not cross each other's path.

Yogi Adityanath addressed an election meeting at Maurya Ka Nagh in Jagdhishpur while Priyanka Gandhi's road show went from Tiloi to Bazar Shukul, Zainabganj, Haliapur, Deokali, Atwara and then to Musafirkhana and then Rae Bareli.

She met people and addressed small 'nukkad' meetings along the route. In Kharawan block, she asked people to vote for her brother Rahul Gandhi and spoke at length about projects that had been initiated by him and were later shelved by the Modi government. She said the BJP was trying to carry out a misinformation campaign about her brother.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi not to fight Narendra Modi as Congress' to be or not to be politics continues

Yogi Adityanath campaigned for Union minister Smriti Irani in Jagdishpur. He had earlier accompanied her during her nomination in Amethi.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested the Amethi seat in 2014 against Rahul Gandhi who won by over one lakh votes.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, attacked the Congress when he said that it was doubtful whether the Congress would deliver 'Nyay' when it had always done injustice to the people.

'Nyay' is the Congress slogan for its scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per year to the poor families.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"In five years, the Modi government has done more work than what the Congress did in 55 years. In the Modi regime, all benefits go straight to the people and there is no corruption," said Adityanath.

He said during Congress governments, Pakistani terrorists beheaded jawans, but now when soldiers are martyred; it is avenged by going inside Pakistan.

The Chief Minister promised that if the 'lotus' bloomed in Amethi, the constituency would witness rapid development.

Earlier in the day, tension was palpable in the air due to the presence of Yogi Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We made sure while sanctioning the route of the road show that the Congress workers did not come face-to-face with BJP supporters and both the parties cooperated," said a senior district official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Priyanka Gandhi Amethi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp