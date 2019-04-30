Home Nation

Power trips, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's family votes in camera flashlight

Owing to power cut, there was poor light inside the polling booth when Nath and his family came to vote.

Published: 30th April 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after casting his ballot (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unscheduled power cuts, which have become a poll issue in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, cast a shadow on voting at a polling booth in Chhindwara just when Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with his family, went to vote on Monday.

Nath reached the Shikarpur polling booth in Sausar Assembly segment in the morning along with wife Alka, son and Congress candidate Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law Priya. Owing to power cut, there was poor light inside the polling booth. Thanks to the flashlights of Press camerapersons, the CM and his family members were able to cast their votes.

When asked about the development, Nath said he would look into the matter. Earlier, in an interview with this newspaper, Nath blamed the BJP for the power cuts, saying it was being deliberatelty done by “cutting wires and causing short circuits” in cahoots with some power department officials. Alleging conspiracy by those loyal to the BJP, the CM has ordered suspension of many department staff.

The BJP has sought to turn the heat on Nath for the unscheduled power cuts across the state. It has alleged that MP is returning to Digvijaya Singh’s rule when bad roads and power shortage characterised the state.

Family ties with seat

Both Kamal Nath and his son Nakul are contesting from Chhindwara. Nakul has been fielded by the Congress for the LS seat; the CM is debuting in Assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Kamal Nath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp