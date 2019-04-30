Power trips, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's family votes in camera flashlight

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unscheduled power cuts, which have become a poll issue in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, cast a shadow on voting at a polling booth in Chhindwara just when Chief Minister Kamal Nath, along with his family, went to vote on Monday.

Nath reached the Shikarpur polling booth in Sausar Assembly segment in the morning along with wife Alka, son and Congress candidate Nakul Nath and daughter-in-law Priya. Owing to power cut, there was poor light inside the polling booth. Thanks to the flashlights of Press camerapersons, the CM and his family members were able to cast their votes.

When asked about the development, Nath said he would look into the matter. Earlier, in an interview with this newspaper, Nath blamed the BJP for the power cuts, saying it was being deliberatelty done by “cutting wires and causing short circuits” in cahoots with some power department officials. Alleging conspiracy by those loyal to the BJP, the CM has ordered suspension of many department staff.

The BJP has sought to turn the heat on Nath for the unscheduled power cuts across the state. It has alleged that MP is returning to Digvijaya Singh’s rule when bad roads and power shortage characterised the state.

Family ties with seat

Both Kamal Nath and his son Nakul are contesting from Chhindwara. Nakul has been fielded by the Congress for the LS seat; the CM is debuting in Assembly polls.