Separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani hospitalised

Geelani was admitted to the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar city following a complaint of severe abdominal pain.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Senior separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was admitted to hospital on Tuesday following acute intestinal infection, family sources said.

Nayeem Geelani, son of the octogenarian Syed Ali Geelani, said that his father was admitted to the super specialty Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar city following a complaint of severe abdominal pain.

"Doctors have put him on antibiotics for the intestinal infection. He will remain in the hospital till the infection is taken care of," Nayeem Geelani said.

For most of the time during the last four years, authorities have kept Geelani under house arrest in his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar to prevent his participation in separatist called protests.

