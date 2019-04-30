Home Nation

This chowkidar will target all those who are running terror factories: PM Narendra Modi

Published: 30th April 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Muzaffarpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarpur Tuesday April 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

MUZAFFARPUR (Bihar): ‘‘It is now a foregone conclusion that terrorism is the top target of India and it would be dealt with hard-handedly’’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Bihar’s  Muzaffarpur district, addressing a poll rally.

Declaring it a global threat, Modi said, “When terrorism breeds and gets strengthened, it does not leave anyone safe on the ground of their caste and creed.  India has resolved to tame the menace of terrorism with an iron hand. All those who are running factories of terror are in the crosshairs of this chowkidar.”

Reiterating the commitment of NDA government, he said the zero-tolerance with hard-hitting actions was maintained on terrorism in last five year of NDA government at the centre. “Now it is clear that India will never adopt the weak-kneed approach as the UPA government had adopted against terrorism”, he cautioned. He warned that the anti-terror operation would continue against the terror wherever it would be exiting against India.

“To act against terror, India needs a stable, strong and sensible government again, that can be possible only with the continuation of NDA second term at the centre”, he said. Lambasting the Congress party and other in opposition, Modi said, “When we go against terror, the legs of opposition start trebling soon after hearing the name of Pakistan, which is abetting terrorism.”

“Empowering this opposition, be it in Bihar or else, will not be good for the nation. After the first 4 phases of elections, the opposition alias Mahagatvandhan has already lost its base”, he said. Attacking the opposition further, Modi said the next upcoming phases of elections will decide the margin of defeat to the opposition while the quantum of victory to the NDA. Expressing unity of NDA, he said all the three allies-BJP, JD (U) and LJP in NDA, are ‘three in one’ 

“Every vote polled us will strengthen the bid to” Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar’ in the country. Calling upon the people not to vote the Mahamilavati, Modi said empowering the GA will mean to pave a path to return of rule of anarchy, caste-animosity, crimes and corruptions in Bihar.

He said the opposition has neither policy nor will-power to act against terrorism excepting a timid attitude of always seeking ‘proofs’ on the anti-terror strikes carried out so far across the border. He was accompanied by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and other NDA leaders.

