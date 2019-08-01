10 ordinances set to become laws in maiden Parliament session of Modi 2.0

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha, ten ordinances are set to become laws after being passed in both Houses of the Parliament.



Among these are Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019; Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019; Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill; Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019; New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019; Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019; and Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019.

All these bills will become Acts after the President's nod.

One of the most talked-about bill was the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage,) Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Upper House on Tuesday.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The triple talaq bill criminalises instant talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.