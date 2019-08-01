6-year-old girl critical after raped by youth in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 6-year old minor girl was allegedly raped and left in a pool of blood on Thursday by a 21-old-youth at Patna district's Gaurichak. The girl was lured by the accused when she was on the way to school and raped at an isolated place.

The girl was later found in critical condition by some locals who took her to hospital. According to police, the accused Tinku Kumar, who is a neighbour of the girl, was beaten brutally people.

Patna has witnessed more than 42 cases of rapes between January and May this year, followed by Bhagalpur with 38 cases, followed by 34 in Katihar, 33 in Araria and 31.