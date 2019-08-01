Agra jail launches radio station for inmates

By ANI

AGRA: Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh has come up with an innovative idea for rehabilitation and reformation of its inmates. The jail authorities have launched an internal radio station on Wednesday which will be run entirely by the inmates.

The radio station will provide the prisoners opportunities to showcase their talents. Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said that this was an attempt by the police administration to create a cheerful and peaceful atmosphere in the prison. "This radio station will be a source of entertainment for prisoners. It will be operated by a prisoner. Programmes like special song request, health programmes and spiritual songs will be played. It will help in reducing their stress," said Kumar.

Speakers have been installed in all barracks for broadcasting the programmes. "This initiative has been taken to divert prisoners' minds from negativity and help them choose a positive path," Kumar added.