Home Nation

Agra jail launches radio station for inmates

The jail authorities have launched an internal radio station on Wednesday which will be run entirely by the inmates and will proviude them opportunities to showcase their talents.

Published: 01st August 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The radio station was launched at Agra jail

The radio station was launched at Agra jail (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

AGRA: Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh has come up with an innovative idea for rehabilitation and reformation of its inmates. The jail authorities have launched an internal radio station on Wednesday which will be run entirely by the inmates.

The radio station will provide the prisoners opportunities to showcase their talents. Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said that this was an attempt by the police administration to create a cheerful and peaceful atmosphere in the prison. "This radio station will be a source of entertainment for prisoners. It will be operated by a prisoner. Programmes like special song request, health programmes and spiritual songs will be played. It will help in reducing their stress," said Kumar.

Speakers have been installed in all barracks for broadcasting the programmes. "This initiative has been taken to divert prisoners' minds from negativity and help them choose a positive path," Kumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agra jail Agra jail radio Agra prison radio station
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp