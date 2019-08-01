CBSE: Stick to mandated child, teacher ratio

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to tighten the noose around nearly 20,000 schools affiliated under it if they violate the rule of having more than 40 students in a classroom. The board has decided that schools will not be allowed to let more than 40 students per classroom register for class X and Class XII board examinations starting session 2020-2021.

Officials in the country’s largest education board explained that under its affiliation bye-laws Act, the maximum strength permissible in a classroom is 40, schools often flout the clause. Under the Right to Education Act, pupil-teacher ratio for primary classes and upper primary classes are 30: 1 and 35:1 respectively.

“It’s often caught at the time of registration-in classes IX and XI, when it emerges that there are more students per section,” said a senior CBSE official. The decision by the board comes following a clarification sought by the schools in view of a recent circular by the CBSE for admissions in classes IX and XI.

Through the circular, the board has come up with comprehensive standard operating procedure which makes it mandatory for schools to share details of new admissions in classes IX and XI.