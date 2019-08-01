Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Three luxury hotels to be privatised

The Chandigarh administration plans to privatise the three luxury hotels, which are run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). The privatization of Mountview, Shivalikview and Parkview was started on the Centre’s orders to all states to privatise sports stadia and hotels under their control. The NITI Aayog had recently sent a communication to the administration. Hospitality is the second department after electricity which the administration plans to privatise.

Subsidy on solar energy regulated

The Chandigarh Renewal Energy, Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has stopped paying subsidy on the installation of solar plants above 10 kW capacity. Earlier, 30 per cent subsidy was given to all applicants, irrespective of the plant capacity.

A recent decision of the Centre is likely to affect the drive to generate 69 MW through solar plants, both in residential and government buildings, in Chandigarh by 2022. CREST is already generating 30 MW. However, CREST claims there are not many projects with capacity above 10 kW. While the deadline fixed for installing solar power plants was extended up to September 2019, the Centre’s decision to regulate subsidy is likely to affect new applicants who plan to install the environment-friendly power system.

Infra boost for airport

As the Chandigarh airport has witnessed a 74 per cent growth in the passenger traffic in the past one year, three additional aerobridges and a new escalator will be installed for the convenience of passengers. The components of one aerobridge have already arrived, and its installation is expected within a fortnight. The remaining two aerobridges will be installed by the end of the year, bringing their number to five. The estimated cost of each new aerobridge is about `5 crore. Aerobridges are, on most occasions, provided to international flyers at the Chandigarh airport.

Wetland status soon

The administration will declare Sukhna Lake a wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 to regulate construction around the water body. A detailed document enlisting the activities to be prohibited in the area was placed before the Chandigarh Wetland Authority. A 15-member authority was formed under the chairmanship of the Union Territory Administrator with the UT Adviser as its vice-chairman.