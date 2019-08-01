Home Nation

Cheating during IndiGo qualification exam: DGCA acts against six former Jet pilots

No-frills carrier IndiGo, which has been recruiting staff from the now-shuttered Jet Airways, had conducted an examination to hire pilots for flying its A320 aircraft.

Jet Airways aircraft

Jet Airways aircraft (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has taken action against six former pilots of Jet Airways after they were found cheating during a qualifying examination conducted by IndiGo for flying A320 planes, according to a source.

The source said the six pilots have been barred from re-appearing for the examination for six months.

Another source said the incident happened around two weeks ago.

The six pilots had experience in operating Boeing 737 planes and had to take the examination in order to be eligible to fly A320 fleet.

As per the source, these pilots were caught cheating during the examination.

There was no comment from IndiGo.

Debt-laden Jet Airways shut down operations in mid-April after running out of cash and is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings.

In recent weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been taking strict action against violations.

