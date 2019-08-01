CJI Ranjan Gogoi wants ‘happiness classes’ in judicial academies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that the justice system is overburdened by a large number of pending cases, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said the country’s judicial academies need a Happiness Curriculum.

Gogoi was the chief guest at the culmination event of the Happiness Utsav organised by Delhi government held at Talkatora stadium marking a fortnight of the event which was celebrated across all 1,024 Delhi government schools.

“As the Chief Justice of the country, I was thinking that if I have a happy lot of people in this country, my problem of litigation will be over. There will be no cases, because everybody will be happy” said Gogoi adding that “we should perhaps have Happiness Classes in our judicial academies as well.”Lauding the Delhi government’s step, Gogoi said that such a curriculum should be introduced across India as India’s ranking has dropped to 140 on the World Happiness Index.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, education minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Secretary Vijay Dev were present at the event along with Education Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Telangana.

The experts in the field of social, emotional and ethical learning from Emory University and Institute of Happiness, Bhutan also participated in the conference apart “I want the miracle that is happening inside Delhi’s classes, to reach every corner of the country.

Many education ministers and education secretaries and officers have gathered here from different states. We want to assure you that when you implement this model in your own states, you will have our wholehearted support” said Kejriwal. For the last 14 days, education experts have been visiting Delhi government schools to get a hands-on experience of the Happiness Classes.