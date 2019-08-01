Congress Working Committee​ meeting to take place after Parliament sessions: Randeep Surjewala

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take place after the Parliament session is over, said the party's in-charge, Communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday. Surjewala also informed that no agenda has been decided yet for the meeting.

The Congress party has been facing difficult times after the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's resignation as its president. Rahul had offered to step down from his post at the CWC meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.