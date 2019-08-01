Home Nation

'Has experiences of tackling such situation': Sharad Pawar extends 'best wishes' to leaders who quit NCP

Pawar also said local MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale resigning and embracing the ruling BJP would have no bearing on the NCP's Assembly poll prospects in Satara district.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SATARA: With the NCP witnessing desertions by a number of leaders recently, party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday extended his "best wishes" to them and said he has experience of tackling such situation.

Pawar also said local MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale resigning and embracing the ruling BJP would have no bearing on the NCP's Assembly poll prospects in Satara district.

He exuded confidence that the NCP would retain the seat.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena last month.

These include three NCP legislators- Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad- who joined the BJP along with the party's state women wing president Chitra Wagh.

Besides, its Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir and Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora joined the Shiv Sena last month.

"My best wishes to those in the party who have other ideas (of desertion) on their minds. Such situations arise in politics sometimes and I have the experience of dealing with it," Pawar told reporters here.

The former Union minister said he was not concerned about the NCP's prospects in Satara in the Assembly polls, due in September-October, after Bhosale's decision to jump the ship.

"I have received three applications (from candidates seeking the party's poll tickets) from Satara Assembly segment. So, I am not concerned about (falling short of) candidates. The party will definitely retain the seat," the NCP patriarch said.

ALSO READ | 'I am loyal to Sharad Pawar', says NCP MP Sunil Tatkare amid party MLAs joining BJP 

Pawar also said the Satara MLA had confided in him that the latter would not join the BJP.

Bhosale had also sought a meeting with Satara MP and his cousin Udayanraje Bhosale, Pawar added.

Shivendrasinh Bhosale and Udayanraje Bhosale are said to be sharing a strained relationship.

"He (Shivendrasinh Bhosale) wanted a meeting with the Satara MP. We decided we will discuss the issue after the (on-going) Parliament session is over. But he took the decision (of quitting the party) even before we could hold a discussion," Pawar said.

The veteran leader also said he is clueless about how many more NCP men from Satara will quit the party.

But in the same breath, Pawar added those who follow the ideology of late Deputy Prime Minister and first Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, a Congress stalwart who hailed from Satara, will not make such a move.

Noting the NCP MLAs, who switched allegiance to the BJP-Shiv Sena, contended that they were unable to carry out public works while being on the opposition benches, Pawar said it showed the ruling parties were functioning with "vendetta".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP BJP Shivendrasinh Bhosale Sandeep Naik Vaibhav Pichad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp