Jharkhand police constable sentenced to life for killing lover

By PTI

SIMDEGA (JHARKHAND): A Jharkhand court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.

Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal, who pronounced the judgment on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Mahendra Singh said. Oraon hacked the 26-year-old woman to death with an axe when she insisted that they get married, Singh said.