Home Nation

Leaders joining BJP to bring development: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP might field the four MLAs in the Assembly elections due in September-October, depending on how the seat-sharing deal between the party and its ally Shiv Sena shapes up.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders who recently joined the saffron party in Mumbai | pti

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Politicians from other parties are joining the BJP to take the development to the people and not for any post, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday as several opposition leaders, including the four MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly on Tuesday, joined the BJP. “People have experienced the change that has set in under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which they are supporting the BJP in increasing numbers.

The leaders who are connected with the people, too, have realised this and hence are joining the BJP to take this development to the people in their respective areas,” said Fadnavis, and announced that he is embarking on the Maha Janadesh Yatra from Thursday.

The BJP might field the four MLAs in the Assembly elections due in September-October, depending on how the seat-sharing deal between the party and its ally Shiv Sena shapes up, sources said.

The three NCP MLAs who switched their loyalties are Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara, Sandeep Naik from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, and Vaibhav Pichad from Akole in Ahmednagar district. The fourth is Congress leader Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala. Pichad’s father and former state tribal development minister Madhukar Pichad were also present. Kolambkar, a seven-term lawmaker, was originally with the Sena before joining the Congress.

Naik is the son of NCP strongman and former minister Ganesh Naik. Bhosale, who claims the lineage of Chhatrapati Shivaji, is locked in a turf war with his cousin Udayanraje Bhosale, the NCP MP from Satara. Along with the four MLAs, NCP’s state women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh, Ahmednagar district Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Sitaram Gaikar, Mahatma Phule’s descendant Geeta Hole and former police officer Sahebrao Patil who joined the BJP. The leaders who have deserted the Congress and the NCP ahead of elections claimed they were joining the NDA to ensure development of their constituencies. 

BJP MLA claims Congress offered money to join party
Bhopal: A first-time BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Sitaram Adivasi, has alleged that the ruling Congress party had offered him crores of rupees and ministerial berth if he joined them. Adivasi, the MLA from Vijaypur, alleged that a group of Congress leaders from Gwalior-Chambal region met him at least four times before and during the State Assembly’s budget session. “The leaders asked me how much money and which ministerial berth did I want for joining the Congress. Following my refusal to not accept their offer, rumours have been spread of me being in touch with Congress,” the tribal leader told this newspaper: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Maharashtra Assembly polls
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp