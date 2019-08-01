UPDATES: SC orders Rs 25 lakh compensation, CRPF security for Unnao rape survivor

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to Delhi trial court and asked the CBI to complete the probe in the accident case in seven days time.

The apex court has also granted an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor, further adding that the UP government will have to pay the compensation money by Friday.

The court ordered security for the survivor and her family members.

"CRPF will provide security to the survivor and her family members, along with lawyer Mahesh Singh and his family", said the court.

"Accident case probe to be completed by CBI in 15 days. The trial in all the five cases will be concluded on a day to day basis within 45 days," it added further.

CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena appeared before CJI bench and briefed about the status of cases and said that charge sheet has already been filed in three cases and a probe is on in the fourth case.

The four cases are – the First case pertains to Rape of victim in which charge sheet has been filed and accused are in jail, second case pertains to an offence against Father of victim under Arms act which was found to be false case, third case related to when the father of victim died in police custody, mother of victim filed a complaint in which Chargesheet has been filed too and the fourth case pertains to gang rape of victim one week after she was raped by Kuldip Singh and the fifth case is related to the accident case.

READ| CJI Ranjan Gogoi denies receiving survivor's letter, SC seeks report

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES: