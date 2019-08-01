UPDATES: SC orders Rs 25 lakh compensation, CRPF security for Unnao rape survivor
The apex court has ordered the transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to Delhi trial court and asked the CBI to complete the probe in the accident case in seven days time.
Published: 01st August 2019 10:57 AM | Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:07 PM | A+A A-
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to Delhi trial court and asked the CBI to complete the probe in the accident case in seven days time.
The apex court has also granted an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor, further adding that the UP government will have to pay the compensation money by Friday.
The court ordered security for the survivor and her family members.
"CRPF will provide security to the survivor and her family members, along with lawyer Mahesh Singh and his family", said the court.
"Accident case probe to be completed by CBI in 15 days. The trial in all the five cases will be concluded on a day to day basis within 45 days," it added further.
CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena appeared before CJI bench and briefed about the status of cases and said that charge sheet has already been filed in three cases and a probe is on in the fourth case.
The four cases are – the First case pertains to Rape of victim in which charge sheet has been filed and accused are in jail, second case pertains to an offence against Father of victim under Arms act which was found to be false case, third case related to when the father of victim died in police custody, mother of victim filed a complaint in which Chargesheet has been filed too and the fourth case pertains to gang rape of victim one week after she was raped by Kuldip Singh and the fifth case is related to the accident case.
The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday.
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES:
-
2:40 pm- SC has also ordered its Secretary-General to conduct a probe to find if there was any lapse on part of Registry in placing Unnao survivor's letter before him. The investigation will be headed by a judge nominated by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
-
2:25 pm- "CRPF will provide security to the survivor and her family members, along with lawyer Mahesh Singh and his family", says the court.
-
2:20 pm-The apex court has also granted an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor, further adding that the UP government will have to pay the compensation money by Friday. The court also ordered security for the survivor and her family members.
-
2:17 pm-Accident case probe to be completed by CBI in 15 days. The trial will be concluded on a day to day basis within 45 days.
-
2:15 pm-SC orders transfer of five cases in Unnao rape and accident to Delhi trial court.
-
2: 10 pm-SC asks the rape survivor's lawyers to speak to the family whether they want to shift her to Delhi.
-
2: 05 pm- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the apex court bench that survivor and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi.
-
2:00 pm-Supreme Court starts pronouncing order.
-
1.15pm- The apex court registry informed CJI that the delay in dealing with the letter written by the survivor was not deliberate. He said, "the registry receives more than 5000 letter petitions a month. Last month it received 6800 letter petitions".
-
1.10 pm- CJI asks what is happening in this country? 'You want SC to follow statues to award compensation,? he asks.
-
1.05 pm- Supreme Court has ordered the state to grant compensation to the rape survivor and her family.
-
12.55 pm- CJI Gogoi to pass the order on the transfer of all four cases related to the Unnao rape at 2 pm today.
-
12.50 pm- SC rises, will re-assemble at 2 pm to pass orders on airlifting of the survivor, transfer case to Delhi and completion of the probe.
-
12.45 pm - CJI has asked for medical report of the survivor from King George Medical College by 2 pm. The survivor is likely to be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi.
-
12.42 pm- CJI Gogoi asks investigation into the car crash to be completed within 7 days.
-
12.40 pm - Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the court that CBI is seized of four cases. CJI asks details of survivor's father's death.
-
12.35 pm - Three police personnel - including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended. (ANI)
-
12.30 pm - Two years after the case came to light, the BJP now has expelled the rape accused and MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the party.
-
12.20 pm- Avnish Awasthi has sought a report on the investigation progress so far.
-
12.15 pm- The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi has taken charge of his office and has gone to discuss the ongoing hearing.
-
12.00 - CBI joint director Sampat Meena has reached the Supreme Court.
-
11.30 am- The top court on Wednesday hinted that it might take up the letter written by the Unnao rape survivor to CJI Gogoi on the judicial side.