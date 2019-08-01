Home Nation

Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project: Anti-mega dam organisations in Assam slam NGT

The LSHP is a Central government project which was approved allegedly without any proper study of the geotectonic and seismic conditions.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS))

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Anti-dam organisations in Assam have erupted in protests after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld a three-member expert committee by dismissing petitions that sought the reconstitution of the committee.

The petitions were filed by Tularam Gogoi, who is former leader of All Assam Students’ Union, and Abhijit Sarma, president of an organisation called Assam Public Works. They alleged the committee members were biased, a charge which an NGT bench dismissed.

The development is being seen in Assam as a move by the Centre to resume the work of Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project (LSHP) at Gerukamukh on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border which seeks to generate 2000 MW of power. The work has remained stalled for nearly six years as the anti-dam protestors have not allowed the transportation of construction materials to the site.

Peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) said the people of Assam would not accept the NGT order. KMSS leader and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi said a six-member committee was earlier formed by the Centre to study the project and give a report. 

“Three of the committee members, who are from Assam, submitted a report ruling out construction at the site which is earthquake-prone. They said a project of such a magnitude there could never be built scientifically. However, the three other members submitted another report endorsing the project. Later another committee was formed but the three members in it were people of Government of India. As such, the petitioners had raised questions on the committee’s legality,” Gogoi said.

“The people of Assam will not accept the NGT order of yesterday (Wednesday). None with scientific temperament will accept this. How can a committee, whose legality is being questioned, submit a report and based on which an expert appraisal committee approve environment clearance?” he asked. 

The AASU insisted the government should first ensure safety and security to the lives and property of people living downstream the project.

The LSHP is a Central government project which was approved allegedly without any proper study of the geotectonic and seismic conditions.

Scientists from the IIT-Guwahati and other universities in the state had earlier raised some key issues such as the inappropriate location and height of the dam. They recommended that the dam’s height be suitably reduced to minimize the impact downstream.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border National Green Tribunal NGT
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp