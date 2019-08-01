Home Nation

Maratha Kranti Morcha warns of protest on August 9 over demands

The body said that the government should pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family members of the 42 members who died during the protests for Maratha quota.

Published: 01st August 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has warned that it would hold a state-wide protest on August 9 if the Maharashtra government fails to fulfil the community's various demands.

A delegation of the MKM submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner here on Wednesday evening, drawing the government's attention to their demands. The MKM said the government should pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family members of "42 people, who laid down their lives" during the protests for Maratha quota.

It also demanded a government job to one family member of each of the 42 deceased. It also said that although the government had decided to withdraw cases lodged against 13,700 Maratha protesters , the decision is yet to be implemented.

In the memorandum, the MKM also complained that nationalised banks were not cooperating in disbursal of loans to the community.

The organisation said that although the state government had promised to make hostels available for the Maratha community students in every district, it was yet to act on it. "If the government does not take a decision on these demands by August 8, then members of the community will hold a state-wide agitation on August 9," Rajendra Datey Patil of the MKM said.

Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, had been demanding 16 per cent reservation.

The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation. However, the protest turned violent after a 27-year- old protester jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad in July last year.

On November 30, 2018, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas, declared a socially and educationally backward class by the state government.

In June this year, the Bombay High Court upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. It, however, said the quota percentage should be reduced from 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maratha Kranti Morcha Maratha quota Maratha morcha Maratha protest threat Rajendra Datey Patil
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp