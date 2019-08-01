Home Nation

MP cops seek undertaking from Zomato customer who cancelled order over delivery boy's religion

Published: 01st August 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Jabalpur police in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sought an undertaking from Zomato customer and local resident Amit Shukla that he would not spread religious hatred.

Shukla had tweeted about cancelling an order placed on Zomato, a food aggregator firm, as the person who was assigned for delivering his order was a "non-Hindu".

"We took suo motu (on their own) action against Shukla," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Singh told PTI.

A notice was issued to Shukla demanding a written undertaking that he would not spread hatred which may disturb social and religious harmony, the officer said.

The police has also put him under surveillance, he said.

Shukla violated constitutional provisions where there is no place for any kind of untouchability and acts disturbing religious harmony, the SP said.

The notice was issued under section 107 (security for keeping peace) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

Under this provision, police or magistrate can ask a person to execute a bond if he or she is likely to commit any act that may breach "peace and public tranquility".

The matter was referred to Garha police station under whose limits Shukla's address falls, the SP said.

On Tuesday night, Shukla tweeted about cancelling his order as the designated rider (delivery person) of Zomato was "non-Hindu".

His tweet, which went viral on social media, triggered a debate about religious bigotry.

Zomato refused to resolve Shukla's complaint.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," the company tweeted in response to his request for another delivery man.

