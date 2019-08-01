Tension after Ambedkar's statue desecrated in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi
The statue, installed in a government primary school, was desecrated on Wednesday night, triggering tension in the area, they said.
Published: 01st August 2019 03:30 PM | Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:30 PM | A+A A-
BHADOHI (UP): A statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was desecrated by some unidentified people in Aurai area here, police said on Thursday.
The statue, installed in a government primary school, was desecrated on Wednesday night, triggering tension in the area, they said.
An FIR was registered in the matter, police said.