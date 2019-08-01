Home Nation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints on stage in Solapur

Published: 01st August 2019 02:21 PM

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted at a public function at Solapur on Thursday.

Gadkari, who was on a day-long tour of Solapur district today participated at the foundation day program of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. He fainted while the national anthem was being played at the end of the program. 

Gadkari stood up for the national anthem, but fainted and sat back to his seat even as the national anthem was just halfway through. He was immediately attended by doctors who declared him out of danger after preliminary examinations.

"Gadkari was supposed to attend two programs in the city. However, due to the health issues, he had to cancel all his programs after the program at Solapur University. He is now heading back to Nagpur,"  Maharashtra Minister for CoOperatives Subhash Deshmukh told The New Indian Express.

Gadkari arrived in Solapur at around 12 noon. After initial greetings at the airport, he headed directly to the University for the foundation day program. After attending the over 90-min program at the University, he fainted at the end of the program.

The other program, where he was to release a book written by cooperative minister Subhash Deshmukh, was then cancelled and Gadkari was rushed back to Nagpur after a rest of about an hour, said a close aide of Gadkari.

