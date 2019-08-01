Will devote second term as CM to make Maharashtra drought-free, says Fadnavis

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said he was confident of getting a fresh mandate from the people and assured that he would devote his next term as the CM to make the state drought-free.

Speaking at a rally at Mozari in the district in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis, who launched his month-long 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', said the next generation will not experience drought and he wanted to devote his second term to achieve the objective.

The state goes to polls in September-October this year.

"I will save each and every drop of water for the welfare of the state," he said.

Fadnavis slammed the erstwhile Congress-NCP government saying the cabinet decisions taken during that time focused on safeguarding the personal interests of the ministers and not of the poor people in the state.

"These ministers were such that they felt they could continue doing such things. Caring about their personal interests was their sole objective for being in power," he alleged.

"Previous chief ministers would come back empty-handed whenever they approached the Centre for assistance. But, Modiji has given a lot to the state," he said.

Referring to the induction of several political leaders into the BJP, Fadnavis said, "BJP is not going behind anybody pleading them to join the party. Several people are keen to join the BJP. But we are taking only good people. Unworthy ones have no place and for them, we are 'housefull' and there is no vacancy."