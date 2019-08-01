Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath consolidates his Hindutva base with Kanwar Yatra

From closing schools to allow Kanwariyas to move unhindered to showering petals on them from state owned helicopters, the Yogi Adityanath government has offered many sops.

Published: 01st August 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: From being an annual religious event, the Kanwar Yatra has grown to become a quasi-political event that has been fully supported by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

From closing schools to allow Kanwariyas to move unhindered on roads to showering petals on them from state owned helicopters and washing roads on the route-the state government has offered sops by the dozens to Shiva devotees this year.

The showering of petals from helicopters on Kanwariyas began last year and drew considerable criticism from the opposition because top police officials were involved in the exercise. This year, there was not even a whimper of protest. The event has turned into a poster for Hindutva and the BJP is unstoppable on such issues.

A photograph of a police officer, massaging the feet of a 'tired kanwariya', that went viral on the social media, exemplifies the situation. The 'Kanwariyas' - not without reason -were heard chanting "Jai Modi', Jai Yogi' this year while "Har Har Mahadev' quietly receded into the background.

This year, folk songs were remixed and recorded specially for these yatras. The Kanwariyas opted for the noisiest DJ, flouted noise pollution norms. The Kanwariyas were also provided T shirts with Modi and Yogi's photographs printed prominently on them, apparently by local BJP leaders.

Till about five years ago, the Kanwar yatras wound their way unobtrusively through the state, mainly western Uttar Pradesh and made news only in event of clashes with other communities. "The Kanwariyas are becoming increasingly aggressive and intolerant. They have come to believe that wearing saffron gives them a license to behave as they wish and the mob mentality is becoming overpowering, more so because the Kanwariyas are usually in the age group of 20 to 35," said a district magistrate of a western UP district.

With government unabashedly supporting the event, the number of yatras and Kanwariyas has grown substantially in the past two years. This year, the highway from Meerut to Haridwar was virtually blocked for their journey and schools were closed for five days in the district.

Camps were also set up along the route, offering free food, refreshments and a place to rest. The state patronage that is being extended to the event, is apparently aimed at increasing the BJP's base among the youth. "Once a kanwar, always a BJP supporter. Which other government or party will take care of Kanwariyas like we did?," says a local BJP leader in Meerut rather proudly.

A Muslim businessman in Bulandshahr, however, said, "If the government goes all out for a religious event then the idea that the state will remain neutral in matters of religion will disappear. Secularism can no longer exist if the government openly favors one section of society."

The Kanwar Yatras, however, have served to blur divisions within Hindus and even the lower caste youth who join these yatras, believe that they are no less than Brahmins and their participation in the event has given them a new identity. The camps that offer food to Kanwariyas, however, emphasize their caste with banners like 'Vaishya Mandal', 'Jat Mandal' etc.

A senior BJP functionary, meanwhile, said that Yogi Adityanath had given a new identity to Hindus in western UP through his support to Kanwar yatras. "In western Uttar Pradesh, where Muslims tend to dominate, our government has told Hindus that they do not need to fear and can continue with their religious activities at a larger scale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have given the colour of Hindutva to India," the BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanwar Yatra BJP Uttar Pradesh BJP Uttarakhand Yogi Adityanath BJP Hindutva base BJP Kanwariya appeasement
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp