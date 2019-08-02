Home Nation

After Pathankot and Uri, military bases yet to be fully secured

MoS Defence Shripad Naik informed the Parliament that militants have carried out 83 attacks against the armed forces from 2018 till July 2019.

Published: 02nd August 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Shripad Naik

MoS Defence Shripad Naik (Photo | Twitter/@shripadynaik)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Military establishments across the country continue to remain under the shadow of threat from terrorist organizations despite strict guidelines issued for their security two years ago. The Defence Ministry informed Parliament in July that more than 80 incidents of terrorist attacks against armed forces have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast in less than two years.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed Parliament through a written reply on July 17 that militants have carried out 83 attacks against the armed forces from 2018 till July 2019. All attacks were carried out against the Indian Army and were reported from the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh other than Jammu and Kashmir.

A total number of 54 terrorist-initiated incidents were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2018 while in Northeast the number stood at 11 for the same year.

Till July 7, a total number of 13 incidents had been reported from the Jammu and Kashmir while five attacks were reported from the Northeast. The Minister further stated in his reply that no naval ship or establishment was attacked during the last three years. Naik informed Parliament that various measures have been undertaken in the past to counter security threats on defence establishments.

"Various measures including strengthening of physical security through layered defence and perimeter security, deployment of quick reaction teams, use of airborne platforms etc, for security of defence installations have been instituted. Periodical review of the security arrangements based on threat assessment to devise suitable measures are adopted to counter such threats," Naik has stated in his reply.

The union government had formed a panel headed by former Army Vice-Chief Lieutenant General Philip Campose to examine the issues surrounding the Pathankot army base attack of January 2016. In order to counter such attacks the ministry had in March 2017 issued the Guidelines for Security of Defence Installations. These guidelines are based on recommendations of the Campose panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shripad Naik 2016 Uri attacks 2016 Pathankot attack Military security Military establishments security
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp