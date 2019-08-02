Assam man declared dead by doctors comes alive in morgue

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man came alive in the “morgue” after he was allegedly declared dead by the authorities at a government-run hospital in Assam.

The incident was reported from the Tinsukia Civil Hospital in Upper Assam’s commercial town Tinsukia.

The man, Md. Hussain, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as he was suffering from an unknown disease. His family members said they had come to know of his death after being informed by the hospital authorities.

“They had informed us of his death. When we came to collect the body today (Friday), we were surprised to see him alive,” Hussain’s wife said.

The incident triggered outrage among locals who demanded a high-level probe into the incident. However, the hospital authorities denied lapses.

Hospital superintendent Dr. NC Mahanta told this newspaper that the hospital did not have a morgue.

“We have an isolation ward closed to our medicine ward where we keep patients brought by the police. There were three patients who were brought by the Government Railway Police. This morning, one of them by the name of Md. Hussain died. People thought he was the other Md. Hussain. This was the confusion. Secondly, the hospital doesn’t have a morgue,” Mahanta said.

