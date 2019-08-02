Home Nation

Ayodhya dispute: Parties rejected SC-appointed mediation panel proposals, say sources

The three-member mediation panel had come across many proposals but none was accepted by the parties to develop a consensus converging on a common point of interest.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee on the Ayodhya dispute, consisting of eminent persons reckoned as stalwarts in facilitating a consensus, failed to get going in its bid to resolve the temple-mosque row.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on July 18 asked the three-member mediation panel led by former apex court judge FM Kalifulla to inform the court on the outcome of the mediation proceedings by August 1.

The report claimed that mediation has failed to reach substantial conclusion. "The parties were never ready for mediation. In fact, mediation was imposed on them. Many proposals were floated but none was accepted by the parties to develop a consensus converging on a common point of interest," said an informed source. "Efforts to streamline mediation also failed. In fact, everything was tried but with no success," said the source familiar with the developments on the mediation.

The other two members on the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, who have a reputation on developing consensus on contentious issues. "Since the mediation has failed, the court should decide the matter. Many joint sittings were also organised but to no avail," added the source.

A total of 14 appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment which was delivered on four civil suits. It suggested that the 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties.

The Supreme Court is slated to take up matter for hearing on the report on Friday at 2 pm. This is expected to be a crucial hearing as it will decide on the future of litigation on the Ayodhya dispute.

Initially, the apex court had extended the mediation till August 15 citing positive progress on the matter, but the party representing the Hindu side moved the court in July saying mediation was inconclusive.The court then sought a report from the mediators on August 1 and fixed the matter for hearing for August 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Ayodhya dispute Ram Mandir dispute Ayodhya mediation committee Sri Sri ravi Shankar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp