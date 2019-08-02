Home Nation

Congress to hold policy planning group meeting on Kashmir Friday

The important policy planning group meeting is being held on Friday in Delhi to discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesman said.

Published: 02nd August 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working committee meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called a meeting of the Kashmir Policy Planning group in Delhi on Friday to discuss the political situation in the Valley.

The important policy planning group meeting is being held on Friday in Delhi to discuss the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party spokesman said.

The group will also deliberate over the socio-political scenario and on various issues concerning all the three regions of the state, he said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is heading the group.

Top Congress leaders from J&K, who are part of the PPG, will attend the meeting, the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Kashmir Policy Planning group
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp