Home Nation

Ex-ministers occupying government bungalows will have to pay Rs 10,000 a day

The Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which proposed a Rs 10,000 a day amount for overstaying ministers was passed by voice vote.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Assembly on Friday passed a Bill to make ex-ministers shell out Rs 10,000 a day if they continue to occupy government bungalows beyond two months after the end of their terms.

The Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2019, introduced by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on July 22 was passed by a voice vote, amid opposition from the BJP.

Ex-ministers now pay Rs 5,000 a month after the two-month period.

When the Bill becomes law, they will pay Rs 3 lakh if they overstay beyond this.

The Bill also includes provisions for forcible vacation of government accommodation.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Bill was brought to ensure that new ministers get official residences in time.

"It is seen that ex-ministers do not vacate the official residences allotted to them even after the prescribed period is over. This causes difficulty in the allotment of suitable residences to the newly appointed ministers," a statement on the objectives of the Bill said.

The Congress came to power in the state last December, replacing the Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said former ministers should vacate their official residences but the government should reconsider the time being allowed to do so.

He said the penalty of Rs 10,000 per day was too high.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore claimed there was a hidden agenda, indirectly suggesting that government bungalows were being used to stop MLAs from straying away from the Congress.

He said the Congress was offering a kind of assurance to some legislators that government accommodation would be available if they are made ministers.

BJP MLAs and former ministers Kiran Maheshwari and Vasudev Devnan opposed the penalty of Rs 10,000 per day.

They said vacating a house within two months is usually is not practical.

At present former ministers pay up to Rs 5,000 a month as 'damages' if they continue to occupy the accommodation allotted to them when they were in office.

"This amount is meagre," the government statement said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government bungalows overstaying government bungalows
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp