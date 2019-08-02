Home Nation

Guwahati diary: Northeast Frontier Railway introduces Pink coaches for women

In a bid to provide better safety and security to women passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started earmarking sleeper coaches with pink colour.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Pink railway coaches for women

In a bid to provide better safety and security to women passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started earmarking sleeper coaches with pink colour. NFR said it would help women passengers to easily identify their coach even during rush hours. The coaches were attached with some passenger trains which run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati in NFR’s Rangiya Division. Similar earmarking was done in two other passenger trains which run between Rangiya and Murkongselek.

Hotel toilets open to all

Toilets at hotels, including those at five-stars, and restaurants in Guwahati are now open to all. People do not have to be customers to avail of the facility. This was in consonance with the guidelines of the Central government. Provisions in this regard have been included in the municipality license. This was done to ensure that the people do not defecate out in the open. Guwahati Municipal Corporation commissioner Debeshwar Malakar said any hotel or restaurant found violating the order would be penalised. He added that 33 bio-toilets had been put in place under the smart city project but they were not enough. There are only 11 public toilets in the state capital that covers an area of 328 sq km, which itself is not adequate given the large population.

Police left red-faced

The Guwahati Police were left red-faced after two sub-inspectors and a Home Guard were arrested for looting `20 lakh from a Mizoram woman. The trio of sub-Inspectors Hiranya Pathari and  Pranjal Bora, and  Home Guard Bipul Hazarika intercepted the MIzo woman’s vehicle and seized the money after introducing themselves as sleuths of the Crime Branch.  Later, the woman lodged a complaint. The robbery was apparently planned by a man from Mizoram who was travelling with the woman. He had colluded with the arrested Home Guard jawan. The police arrested the man and also managed to recover the looted amount.  Meanwhile, the three policemen were sent to judicial custody.

Singer in trouble

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has courted a controversy, again. A case against him was filed by Brahman Samaj as he had made an offensive remark against Brahmins at large. After visiting a police station, Garg tendered an apology through the media. He admitted that he had made a mistake. However, the Brahman Samaj has demanded the singer to tender his apology in writing. His fans have appealed to Brahman Samaj to withdraw the case.

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp