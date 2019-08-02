Guwahati diary: Northeast Frontier Railway introduces Pink coaches for women

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Pink railway coaches for women

In a bid to provide better safety and security to women passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started earmarking sleeper coaches with pink colour. NFR said it would help women passengers to easily identify their coach even during rush hours. The coaches were attached with some passenger trains which run between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati in NFR’s Rangiya Division. Similar earmarking was done in two other passenger trains which run between Rangiya and Murkongselek.

Hotel toilets open to all

Toilets at hotels, including those at five-stars, and restaurants in Guwahati are now open to all. People do not have to be customers to avail of the facility. This was in consonance with the guidelines of the Central government. Provisions in this regard have been included in the municipality license. This was done to ensure that the people do not defecate out in the open. Guwahati Municipal Corporation commissioner Debeshwar Malakar said any hotel or restaurant found violating the order would be penalised. He added that 33 bio-toilets had been put in place under the smart city project but they were not enough. There are only 11 public toilets in the state capital that covers an area of 328 sq km, which itself is not adequate given the large population.

Police left red-faced

The Guwahati Police were left red-faced after two sub-inspectors and a Home Guard were arrested for looting `20 lakh from a Mizoram woman. The trio of sub-Inspectors Hiranya Pathari and Pranjal Bora, and Home Guard Bipul Hazarika intercepted the MIzo woman’s vehicle and seized the money after introducing themselves as sleuths of the Crime Branch. Later, the woman lodged a complaint. The robbery was apparently planned by a man from Mizoram who was travelling with the woman. He had colluded with the arrested Home Guard jawan. The police arrested the man and also managed to recover the looted amount. Meanwhile, the three policemen were sent to judicial custody.

Singer in trouble

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has courted a controversy, again. A case against him was filed by Brahman Samaj as he had made an offensive remark against Brahmins at large. After visiting a police station, Garg tendered an apology through the media. He admitted that he had made a mistake. However, the Brahman Samaj has demanded the singer to tender his apology in writing. His fans have appealed to Brahman Samaj to withdraw the case.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com