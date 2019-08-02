Home Nation

In cleanliness leap, Noida gets its first ‘pink toilet’

The first-of-its-kind facility also has vending machines for sanitary napkins, incinerator facilities and a feeding area for breastfeeding mothers.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 09:03 AM

The ‘pink toilet’ is equipped with vending machines for sanitary napkins. | Express Photo Services

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Noida has given the Centre’s ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) campaign a pink makeover.

To help women and girls access hygienic washrooms in busy markets and public areas, the Noida Authority inaugurated the first ‘pink toilet’ in the city on Thursday.

Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida Authority said that the toilet has been opened at a place that witnesses a significant footfall of women and girls.

“The first pink toilet has been built at Sector 50. It will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm every day. Women and girls will be able to use it free of charge,” she added.

“We are working out the security arrangements for the toilets. We will ensure complete security for the women and girls who use the toilets,” the CEO said.

She further said that a large number of women face problems accessing hygienic toilets, with vending devices for sanitary napkins and those to ensure their safe disposal.

“The pink toilet was much needed in the city but it is important that a user keep the facility clean for the next user,” she said.

The Authority aims to open more such toilets in order to provide a convenient and safe place in markets flooded with women visitors and customers.

“In the first phase, we plan to construct ten pink toilets. We have already identified the locations. The toilets will be ready within the next two months,” Maheshwari said, adding, “In the next phase, we will build more such toilets.”

