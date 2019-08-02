ISRO bids to host International Astronautical Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is among the five space agencies globally which has bid to host the prestigious week-long annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2022. Each year, the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) along with the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law (IISL), holds the International Astronautical Congress (IAC). It is hosted by one of the national society members of the IAF, of which ISRO is a member.

According to IAF, for the 2022 IAC, a total of five space agencies have made bids — Azerbaijan’s space agency Azercosmos, Singapore’s Singapore Space and Technology Association, Italy’s Italian Association of aeronautics and Astronautics and Brazil’s Agencia Espacial Brasileira, besides India’s ISRO. IAF has said that for the event in 2022, it has received the highest number of bids, the final decision on which would be taken through votes at the IAC in Washington DC, US, on October 25.

The IAC attracts over 4,500 participants,with an intensive technical programme, public programme with plenary and IAF Global Networking Forum sessions, high-level lectures and late-breaking news, young professionals’ and students’ programmes, networking events and a large industrial exhibition. During the IAC, heads of space agencies would also be present, it said. Press events are also organised throughout the week.