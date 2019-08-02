Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir election will be held in October, says state BJP

The J&K Assembly has 87 seats — 46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 4 in Ladakh. The state is under President’s rule since June last year.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta. | (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in October and the Centre will take a call on the delimitation of Assembly constituencies, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said.

“The BJP’s core group of Jammu and Kashmir, which met in Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the elections,” he said, adding that the leaders decided that the elections would be held in October. “We are ready to contest in all three regions of the state, We will contest all the 87 seats.”

The J&K Assembly has 87 seats — 46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and 4 in Ladakh. The state is under President’s rule since June last year.

Gupta asserted that Article 35A was not discussed in the BJP’s core group meeting, and added that the central government would take a call on it. The core group meeting discussed the delimitation of Assembly constituencies, he said.

“We apprised the central leaders about our opinion and it is up to the central government how it moves on this process.”

Asked when the delimitation process would take place, Gupta said, “Whatever happens, will happen within the system. No decision outside the system will be taken”. 

On prevailing uncertainty over rumours that Article 35A would be abrogated, Gupta claimed, “They (Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti) are creating fear among the people by spreading rumours on Article 35A.” 

He alleged that both the leaders know they know they will be caught. “Both know they have down wrongs including frauds in J&K Bank.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavinder Gupta BJP Jammu and Kashmir Elections Jammu and Kashmir Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp