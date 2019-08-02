Land takeover for Jewar international airport begins

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday started the takeover process for the property earmarked for Jewar international airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The district administration in a letter to the Authority has asked it to take over 648.37 ha of land for the proposed airport.

A total of 1,334 ha of land has to be acquired for the first phase of the airport.“So far Rs 1604.62 crore has been distributed to landowners in lieu of land acquired from them for the airport project. This is 50.67% of the total compensation to be given to farmers. The compensation constitutes the land price and rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits,” explained Shailendra Bhatia, an officer on special duty (OSD), YEIDA, who is also the nodal officer for Noida International Airport Limited.

Out of the total 8,971 families under the rehabilitation and resettlement process, 1,334 have been rehabilitated and applications of 1,667 families are pending the approval of the Meerut Commissioner, Bhatia added.

“I have set up a committee of six land officials for each of the six villages of Banwaribas, Ramner, Parohi, Rohi, Ranhera and Dayanatpur,” Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) YEIDA and NIAL said.

As per officials, 80% of the land to be acquired for the first phase of the project does not have any habitation. The remaining 20% is a part of inhabited village areas. A 50-hectare plot on Aligarh road has been identified for the relocation of families from the six villages.

The first phase of the airport is to be developed on a straight horizontal patch, perpendicular to the Yamuna Expressway.

The airport will be 5.8 km ahead of the Jewar toll plaza while arriving from Delhi or Noida.

The development work at Jewar is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.