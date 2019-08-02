Life limps back to normalcy in flood-affected Assam districts

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's flood situation improved considerably on Thursday with the water level of all the major rivers and its tributaries receding and life was slowly returning to normal in the flood-affected districts.

A population of 3,64,553 in 459 villages of 12 districts are currently affected by the floods, according to the flood bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA).

The marooned districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Charaideo.

There was no report of any fresh casualty due to floods and the death toll in the current wave of floods stays at 86.

The flood-hit people are returning to their homes with 3,795 inmates currently lodged in 33 relief camps at Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat.

