Life limps back to normalcy in flood-affected Assam districts

A population of 3,64,553 in 459 villages of 12 districts are currently affected by the floods, according to the flood bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Agency (ASDMA).

Published: 02nd August 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A submerged village in flood-affected Morigaon district in Assam on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's flood situation improved considerably on Thursday with the water level of all the major rivers and its tributaries receding and life was slowly returning to normal in the flood-affected districts.

The marooned districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Charaideo.

There was no report of any fresh casualty due to floods and the death toll in the current wave of floods stays at 86.

The flood-hit people are returning to their homes with 3,795 inmates currently lodged in 33 relief camps at Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat.

The water level of River Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at N.T.Rd Xing in Sonitpur and Beki ar Rd. Bridge in Barpeta, the report added.

Assam Floods
